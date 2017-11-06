How to help Sutherland Springs...

By Jennifer Schultz

UPDATED: South Texas Blood & Tissue Center schedules blood drive in Floresville, continues to supply blood to all hospitals treating wounded of Sutherland Springs

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) has provided more than 200 units of blood to hospitals in South Texas treating Sunday’s shooting victims in Sutherland Springs.

STBTC, a subsidiary of nonprofit BioBridge Global, provided blood to Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, the San Antonio Military Medical Center trauma center and University Hospital, where victims were being treated. The center is continuing to provide blood to these hospitals and more than 70 hospitals across the region.

The center will conduct a blood drive at Connally Memorial in Floresville from 1-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6.

“After a tragedy like this, people want to know what they can do to help. A concrete way to help is to donate blood to help replenish blood supplies so we’re ready to help the next patients who need blood, said Elizabeth Waltman, chief operating officer of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.

It is critical that a constant supply of blood is available for hospitals at all times – especially before tragedies occur. It can take up to 24 hours to test and process blood before it’s ready for transfusion. STBTC has to be prepared for the next need, no matter where it occurs.

Anyone with O-positive or O-negative blood is asked to donate, as supplies are low.

STBTC also is asking for community members to donate platelets. Platelets are the blood components that help promote clotting, and they are constantly in demand.

People can donate at any of the seven South Texas Blood & Tissue Center donor rooms or at mobile blood drives happening around South Texas today. They also can donate at SAMMC and at University Hospital. In addition, STBTC is arranging blood drives this week in the Floresville area and across South Texas.

Members of the community can schedule a blood donation by going to SouthTexasBlood.org or calling 210-731-5590. Information also is available on our Facebook page at Connect For Life.

The need for blood donations will remain high especially in the coming months, so donors are asked to remember to give as often as possible. STBTC serves more than 70 hospitals and clinics, including University Hospital.

All donors will need to have a photo ID. Anyone who is 16 years old and weighs at least 120 pounds (with parental consent form), or 17 years old and weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good general health may donate blood.

About the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center: The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC), is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, plasma, platelets and other blood components to more than 70 hospitals in more than 40 South Texas counties. It is the largest blood supplier in our region. STBTC has a proud 43-year history serving the South Texas community. The center is a subsidiary of BioBridge Global, a nonprofit organization comprising services for regenerative medicine and research including blood banking and resource management; cellular therapy; umbilical cord blood collection and storage; donated human tissue recovery and distribution for transplant; and testing of blood and plasma products to help patients in South Texas, the United States and worldwide. STBTC has seven donor rooms in South Texas and conducts thousands of mobile blood drives each year. Visit us at SouthTexasBlood.org and BioBridgeGlobal.org.